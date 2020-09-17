Hogwarts Legacy, screenshots and details: the Harry Potter RPG accompanies us in the 1800s!

After the mysterious appearance on the net of an alleged video leak, which was followed by a substantial succession of rumors about a Harry Potter RPG, the long-awaited official confirmation has finally arrived!

During the PlayStation 5 Showcase The first trailer of Hogwarts Legacy, the official title of the new game set in the immense imagery created by JK Rowling, was in fact presented to the public. Following the release of the trailer, from Avalanche, development team in charge, come some more details, in addition to the first screenshot official, which you can view directly at the bottom of this news.

On the front of the narrative component, Hogwarts Legacy is ready to lead aspiring magicians to an era still unexplored by the franchise: the nineteenth century. Players will be able to discover the Hogwarts universe before the arrival of Harry Potter, but also the adventures of Newt Scamander, protagonist of the film saga of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Avalanche developers promise an experience strongly immersiva and a great respect for the original material, an essential basis for building a game world consistent with the literary saga.

Hogwarts Legacy was unveiled without a specific release date, but the game will hit the market in the course of 2021. Are you eager to find out more?