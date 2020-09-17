Hogwarts Legacy, not only PS5 and Xbox Series X: the Harry Potter game will be cross-gen

Rather surprisingly, after the leaks dating back to some time ago, the PlayStation 5 Showcase has reserved to the public the official announcement of the new game set in the world of Harry Potter.

During the streaming event, the first trailer of Hogwarts Legacy was presented, currently in development at the Avalanche Software studios. Although the reveal was reserved for the PlayStation 5 event, the action RPG does not represent a production destined to arrive exclusively on the Sony console. Indeed, to be precise, Hogwarts Legacy qualifies as a cross-gen game.

Waiting on the videogame market for next year, the magical adventure will land on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X e PC. No form of exclusivity therefore involves the Warner Bros game. At the moment, none of the versions of Hogwarts Legacy has a precise launch date and the only time window indicated corresponds to a generic 2021.

The first details on Hogwarts Legacy confirm that the game will be set in late 19th century and that the story being told will therefore be completely new. The historical period, in fact, has never been explored either by the books of JK Rowling or by the film saga of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Are you curious to find out more about the Warner Bros title?