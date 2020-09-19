Hogwarts Legacy: No involvement of JK Rowling in the Harry Potter game

According to what was declared by Warner Bros Games, the author of the famous saga of Harry Potter, JK Rowling, would have been in no way involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy.

Specifically, the software house explained that the author: “did not participate in the development of the game, however his lyrics form the foundation of all our projects set in the Wizarding World“and goes on to specify that Hogwarts Legacy: “it’s not a new JK Rowling story”.

Rowling has recently been at the center of several controversies regarding some of her own tweets of a transphobic nature and the controversy that ensued has resulted in splitting the Harry Potter fanbase in two. Some would like boycott the game, while others are of the opinion that it would not be fair to sabotage the developers because of the author. Regardless of the actions fans decide to take, Rowling’s statements have caused enough buzz to induce Warner Bros to publish a statement confirming its limited participation in the project.

Hogwarts Legacy will be an Open World title with RPG elements in which players will be able to create their own character from scratch and explore the Wizarding World of the nineteenth century. We take this opportunity to remind you that Hogwarts Legacy will be a cross-gen title and does not yet have a precise launch window and is expected in a generic 2021.