Hogwarts Legacy is the game Harry Potter fans have been waiting for!

After a succession of rumors and uncertainties, Warner Bros and Avalanche have raised the curtain on the title set in the Harry Potter universe. During the PlayStation 5 Showcase, the trailer for Hogwarts Legacy was presented, new game coming in 2021.

The presentation trailer for Hogwarts Legacy gives us a glimpse of the Sorting ceremony, a procedure by which each new student is assigned to one of the four Houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin. On this front, we expect the revival of a mechanic seen in action already in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, or the possibility of influencing the decision of the Sorting Hat.

Hogwarts Legacy presents an open-world world in which to engage in crazy adventures, but it is not clear what form and extent the game world will take. As for the locations already known to Harry Potter fans, we can rather take for granted all the areas related to the Hogwarts castle, including the Forbidden Forest, which we hope will be adequately populated with Centaurs and deadly dangers. The presence of the village of Hogsmeade has already been confirmed, which we hope will also be joined by Diagon Alley. The appearance in the trailer of the Guardians of Azkaban also lets us think about the in-game presence of the prison. But the development team, as already mentioned, has also promised completely new areas

In introducing the PS5 version, Avalanche Software praised the Sony controller’s ability to deliver a new level of realism to magical duels. This is obviously not a definitive confirmation of the desire to exploit the peculiarities of DualSense, but the idea has at least intrigued us. Hogwarts Legacy is expected in 2021 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / Series S and PlayStation 5.