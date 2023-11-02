Hocus Pocus 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The sequel Hocus Pocus introduced an entirely new generation of witches, with Becca (Whitney Peak), Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) becoming coven themselves, leaving the door open for a possible third movie.

The conclusion of Hocus Pocus 2 and the subsequent post-credit sequence set the stage for the return of the original Sanderson Sisters, played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, in a third film. We might’ve patiently waited 29 years between the first and second Hocus Pocus, and now we have a third one on the way! With that in consideration, this article will provide you with details on the Hocus Pocus 3 narrative, cast, and when it will be released.

Hocus Pocus 3 Renewal Status

Despite earlier reports to the contrary, Walt Disney Pictures President San Bailey has now confirmed that Hocus Pocus 3 is in production. The president was quite clear: “Yes, Hocus Pocus 3 is happening.” Bailey didn’t provide any further information, but what we do know is exciting.

Despite negative reviews, Hocus Pocus 2 was Disney+’s most-watched movie premiere (according to ComicBook.com), hence a third installment was likely greenlit. While the second Hocus Pocus film was released exclusively on Disney+, the fate of the third film remains unknown.

Hocus Pocus 3 Release Date

Disney’s commitment to making a third Hocus Pocus film has already been reported, but the film’s release date remains unknown. The continuing writer’s and actor’s strikes have likely slowed down any progress on the third episode. We can only hope that the next Hocus Pocus film won’t take another 29 years to make.

All we can do for now is wait for further information, but if the strikes end quickly enough, there’s a possibility we may see it before Halloween 2024.

Hocus Pocus 3 Cast

Hocus Pocus’s creators have shown a strong desire to reunite the film’s original actors for the sequel, so the Sanderson sisters and (maybe) Max and Allison may make an appearance. This implies that the cackling trinity of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy would undoubtedly come back, as would Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw if we’re fortunate.

Cast members for Hocus Pocus 3 are as follows:

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

Whitney Peak as Becca

Lilia Buckingham as Cassie

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson

Omri Katz as Max Dennison

Vinessa Shaw as Allison

Belissa Escobedo as Izzy

Hocus Pocus 2 Recap

Becca and her companion Izzy go into the woods and use the Black Flame candle to resurrect the Sanderson Sisters at the conclusion of the second film. Although the candle was burned after the film, a post-credit sequence hints at the presence of another candle. The store cat belonging to Gilbert (Richardson) is shown wandering about and settling in front of a box marked “BF #2 candle,” implying the existence of a second one.

In this sequel, however, the Sanderson sisters don’t die because of the curse that makes them disappear at daybreak on November 1. In contrast, Mary and Sarah are enchanted by Winifred herself as she seeks absolute authority.

Hocus Pocus 3 Plot

No new information about the plot of Hocus Pocus 3 has been released, however, it may be simply deduced from the events of the second film. Hocus Pocus 3 is set up when Winifred returns to her sisters at the conclusion of Hocus Pocus 2, and the magical spellbook, known as “Book,” falls into Becca’s hands. Becca discovers her witchy abilities on Halloween night, the same night she turns sixteen. As the torch is handed to a new group of witches in Salem, her enhanced abilities may be the centerpiece of Hocus Pocus 3.

The Witch Mother, played by Hannah Waddingham, is lurking around as the adolescent three travel home in the film’s closing minutes and may be seen in her bird form. The most fascinating plot point of Hocus Pocus 3 is established in the post-credits sequence when it is revealed that Gilbert’s magic store is home to a second Black Flame candle.

Hocus Pocus 3 Trailer

Even if we could, we wouldn’t be able to since shooting for Hocus Pocus 3 hasn’t begun.

Where to watch Hocus Pocus 3?

We anticipate that Hocus Pocus 3 will also debut on Disney Plus, much like its predecessor.

Conclusion

There’s a lot of space for what comes next in Hocus Pocus 2’s denouement. The possibilities for the Sanderson Sisters’ reappearance are limitless in light of one particular tease amid the events that took place. The streaming sequel is now accessible on Disney+ for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet or who wants to see it again along with their traditional yearly watching of the classic. Although production on “Hocus Pocus 3” has just begun, the film is already poised to be a major hit in 2024. With the same cast and team returning, fans can anticipate a third picture that is just as wonderful and enjoyable as the previous two.