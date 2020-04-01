'Hobbs & Shaw 2' officially confirmed

Share it:

'Fast and Furious' is undoubtedly one of the most popular action sagas in recent years. Its last two installments have far exceeded $ 1 billion in box office, and 'Hobbs and Shaw' not only got off to a solid start at the box office, as it reached almost $ 200 million on its first weekend in theaters, but also managed to raise during his time on the big screen $ 759 million, a success to be just a spin-off.

A second part has been rumored for some time, but there was nothing confirmed. Until now. Dwayne Johnson, one of the protagonists, has confirmed 'Hobbs & Shaw 2' in a Q&A through his Instagram account.

"We are now developing the next film, the next 'Hobbs & Shaw', and I am very excited about it. Now we just have to decide who will be the creative team and the direction we want to take"

Presumably, both he and Jason Statham will be in this continuation, and much has been said about the possible signing of Keanu Reeves for the future of the saga, in this case as a villain. Also, this sequel could have Ryan Reynolds again repeating his character as a lousy and loaded CIA agent.

This sequel will surely explore more about the Eteon corporation, who is the great villain of this new saga, with a shadow boss we don't know anything about yet, but who seems to have a revenge hanging with our heroes.