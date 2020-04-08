'Hobbs and Shaw 2': all about the sequel

Share it:

'Fast and Furious' is undoubtedly one of the most popular action sagas in recent years. Its last two installments have well exceeded $ 1 billion in box office, and 'Hobbs and Shaw' had a solid start at the box office, as it reached almost $ 200 million on its first weekend in theaters, to raise almost 800 millions at the end of his time in theaters.

With these numbers, the sequel was logical and The Rock has been in charge of confirming it on their social networks.

"We are now developing the next film, the next 'Hobbs & Shaw', and I am very excited about it. Now we just have to decide who will be the creative team and the direction we want to take"

What is the release date for 'Hobbs and Shaw 2'? And your synopsis? And the cast? Who will be the villain this time? And most importantly, will Ryan Reynolds return as a star signing of the franchise?

'Hobbs and Shaw 2' Release date

It is impossible to know today which release date will be chosen for the premiere of 'Hobbs and Shaw 2'. 'Fast and Furious 9' will finally premiere in the spring of 2021, and the 10th installment has already been confirmed. In this saga, there are usually two years of waiting between each other, so 'Fast and Furious 10' would probably arrive in 2022.

'Hobbs and Shaw 2' Synopsis

Right now we don't know what the plot of 'Hobbs and Shaw 2' will be about, but The Rock recently said that the team we'll see in the sequel has already been seen in the post-credits scenes., so it would be quite logical to expect us to see Deckard Shaw's mother again, and Locke, the CIA contact of Luke Hobbs.

We also likely know more about Eteon and the mysterious voice that controls the world's most powerful criminal organization. Also, Brixton falls from a cliff, yes. But we never get to see the body. Maybe I'll come back … but this time to join the protagonists in their fight against Eteon?

'Hobbs and Shaw 2' Cast

'Hobbs and Shaw 2', except surprise, will have Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as protagonists. It's very probable that Vanessa Kirby I returned, playing Deckard Shaw's sister, just like Helen Mirren as the sister of the two. Y Ryan Reynolds he has already said that he would be willing to return.

Idris Elba He has also commented that he would like to further explore the origins of his character. Will we see it in a flashback?

Reynolds' return has been widely rumored, but the one who has been confirmed is that of Luke Evans as Owen Shaw, brother of Jason Statham's character.

The director of 'Hobbs and Shaw', David Leitch, has not commented on returning in the possible sequel. But fans would agree to his return. Although the director is testing Marvel for 'Deadpool 3' …

