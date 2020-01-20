Hit's new action figure is available today, only 100 pieces available

Share it:

Bad news for all collectors who are passionate about Akira Toriyama. The brand new 1/6 scale statuette dedicated to hit, the killer of Universe 6 introduced in Dragon Ball Super, was in fact put on the market a few hours ago on the site Anime Collect and is one step away from sold-out.

As you can see at the bottom, the new resin figure boasts an LED base and portrays the warrior in his classic fighting position. The dimensions are 36x32x35 cm and the price is 340 euros. As always, Anime Collect provides a plan for purchase in installments, with the possibility of paying in 8 weeks without increasing the price. We remind you that there are 100 pieces available and that there will be no further purchase opportunities.

The Dragon Ball Super anime presented Hit's character on February 21, 2016, during episode 32. Known as "Legendary Sicario", Hit is a tall, purple-skinned humanoid, powerful and capable of rivaling the protagonists of Universe 7. The design is to be attributed to the author Akira Toriyama.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the figurine? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are passionate about this type of products, we advise you to take a look at the new Super Trunks figurine and the recent Funko Pop dedicated to Vegeta.