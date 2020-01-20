Entertainment

Hit's new action figure is available today, only 100 pieces available

January 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Bad news for all collectors who are passionate about Akira Toriyama. The brand new 1/6 scale statuette dedicated to hit, the killer of Universe 6 introduced in Dragon Ball Super, was in fact put on the market a few hours ago on the site Anime Collect and is one step away from sold-out.

As you can see at the bottom, the new resin figure boasts an LED base and portrays the warrior in his classic fighting position. The dimensions are 36x32x35 cm and the price is 340 euros. As always, Anime Collect provides a plan for purchase in installments, with the possibility of paying in 8 weeks without increasing the price. We remind you that there are 100 pieces available and that there will be no further purchase opportunities.

The Dragon Ball Super anime presented Hit's character on February 21, 2016, during episode 32. Known as "Legendary Sicario", Hit is a tall, purple-skinned humanoid, powerful and capable of rivaling the protagonists of Universe 7. The design is to be attributed to the author Akira Toriyama.

READ:  13 classic Christmas episodes of the best fantasy and horror series

And what do you think of it? Do you like the figurine? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are passionate about this type of products, we advise you to take a look at the new Super Trunks figurine and the recent Funko Pop dedicated to Vegeta.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.