Hitorijime My Hero: Star Comics’ first Boys Love

The world of yaoi manga and boys’ love is gradually expanding also in Italy. After the first timid experiments, various publishing houses have launched themselves into proposing these more or less famous titles that have consolidated and found their own market. After a 12-episode anime produced in 2017, therefore, Hitorijime My Hero is about to make its debut in Italy.

The manga is actually spin-off di Hitorijime Boyfriend, a previous work of the author Memeco Arii and which was published in Japan a couple of years earlier. The popularity of this spin-off has been such as to allow a publication still in progress since 2012 with 10 volumes currently active. The debut in Italy will take place on 30 September 2020 and will then continue every two months and will also be the opening manga of the Star Comics QUEER series. Hitorijime My Hero will also debut with a variant cover designed by Mirka Andolfo and which will be available at the Star Days on 26 and 27 September.

A life as a subject

Masahiro Setagawa is a little boy who grew up with a mother who ignores him and a place he can’t call home. During the school years he will join a gang of thugs where he will end up running around due to his inability to fight back and fight, still creating a place to stay. Among the various groups, however, the voice of the Killer begins to make its way, a tall man wearing strange shirts but strong enough to beat whole gangs of thugs. For Masahiro, who always despised heroes as they were unable to save him, the stories about that person reminded him of those of TV heroes. That same evening, Masahiro will meet Kensuke again, a friend of his from elementary school and from that moment his life will change.

Some time later, Masahiro is now a permanent member of the group formed by Kensuke, her boyfriend Hasekura and professor Kousuke, Kensuke’s older brother and known as Bear Killer. Masahiro considers himself a subordinate of Kousuke, who has conquered him in several senses, and the days pass between the provocations of the teacher, who tries to push the protagonist to declare himself, and problems with the old company of thugs.

A first volume that is not a beginning

Hitorijime My Hero is, as we wrote earlier, actually the spin-off of Hitorijime Boyfriend. What started out as a single volume has turned into a series, but this seems to lead to several problems that are noticeable almost from the start. After the first pages that introduce the life of the young Masahiro, preceding the meeting with his old friend and the teacher he falls in love with, there is a clear time jump and the addition of numerous characters, all in a context completely new.

This detachment from the immediately preceding pages leads to complete estrangement, which takes some time to absorb. The reason is that, probably, those who read this volume already have an affinity with the characters presented in Hitorijime Boyfriend, which focuses on the love story between Kensuke and Hasekura, and therefore the work is conceived exclusively for fans of the main series.

This detachment isn’t helped by other small choices like changing Masahiro’s hair colors, which go from a darker color to blonde. Fortunately, there are some extras between one chapter and another, in particular the first, which reminds the reader of the names and faces of all the characters with a little explanation and which soon becomes a useful lifeline.

From the second part of the first chapter to about half the volume you must therefore be very careful if you do not know the backgrounds of these characters. Contextualizing all the events and links will therefore require some work for the reader. With the second part of the tankobon you completely change the pace, with some action scenes and above all with gods steps forward in the relationship between Masahiro and Kousuke, which shifts the balance of the story: no longer the search for love and reciprocated feelings, but the growth of a relationship between the two. No third wheel, push and pull too long or hesitations: the difference in the characters for life experience immediately leads to the conclusion of the first step for the birth of the couple, solving practically all the premises.

This allows the first volume of Hitorijime My Hero to end its story as if it were a single volume, while launching signals on possible insights that will take place in the next issues. One above all is the behavior of Masahiro, unknowingly looking for a hero he found in the Slayer. The boy must in fact begin to stop idolizing his professor and become an equal in the relationship.

It should also be said that, unlike the other gay relationship between Kensuke and Hasekura, both students, we are now dealing with a relationship between an adult and a minor, between a professor and his student. Whether it’s a story with heterosexual protagonists or not, this relationship is to be considered a real taboo, but its possible pros and cons have not yet been addressed. The author has not maintained a realistic vein for now, but it is unlikely that such arguments can be ignored in a long serialization.