Hitman 3 will represent the end of the journey of the ruthless Agent 47

Everything has an end. And many times the latter coincides with the number "three". Just like any good saga worthy of, in fact, also that of Io Interactive, Hitman, will reach its conclusion with its third title coming out on the upcoming next generation consoles, putting the spot on Agent 47's journey.

In a new video, various software house developers have spoken of the third title as a conclusion to the beginning of the journey started in 2016. This will be a darker and more serious story, and it seems that this new chapter will have many references to the two previous adventures, with twists and turns that will continuously shape the elements of the plot.

The insiders also forward that they are making the most of them potential offered by the new consoles to make their levels as interesting and stimulating as possible. Hitman 3's goal is to expand the range of games, narrative and content of the series. There will be new death tools, smarter NPCs, more complex missions, and even more challenging and creative killing opportunities.

The information about the game is still small, but in this last act we should expect a much darker version of the killer. Hitman 3 will be released in January 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.