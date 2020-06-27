Hitman 3 will be more mature, serious and dark than previous titles

Share it:

The vicissitudes of the ruthless Agent 47 are nearing their conclusion with the third and final chapter of the episode series marked IO Interactive, Hitman 3. In the last act we should expect a much darker version of the killer, underlines community manager Travis Barbour.

This, in fact, will be a "more mature, serious and gloomy" title than the previous chapters. In most of the promotional material published so far, the protagonist is shrouded in darkness: an absolutely desired reference. On the cover of the first game, agent 47 is surrounded by a white light, while in the second by a red light. In this, however, it is completely surrounded by black, almost invisible, as if to indicate its belonging to darkness.

That's not to say Hitman 3 won't be fun, Barbour continues, it will only have darker tones. Recently, the developers have broadcast a streaming full of news on the contents of the new adventure of the killer par excellence. In their latest effort, the experts intend to further enrich the offer offered: there will be new weapons and methods to kill, a significantly improved technical sector and, above all, more complex missions with a significantly improved narrative structure.

Hitman 3 is expected for January 2021 and will arrive for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.