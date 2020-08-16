Hitman 3 VR will be a PlayStation exclusive at launch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a recent AMA session on Reddit, the developers of Hitman 3 responded to the numerous curiosities of the fans and between one post and another some very interesting information emerged on the version of the game with support for virtual reality.

According to the words of Travis Barbour, communication manager of IO interactive, the game will include the only ability to play on PlayStation via PS VR at launch. Although therefore there are no official announcements on the matter, it seems that even in this case there was an agreement by Sony with the developers to get this particular feature in time exclusive on PS4 and PS5. Such a decision won't surprise VR enthusiasts, as Skyrim VR and Borderlands 2 VR also arrived first on PlayStation and only later on on PC.

Among other information that can be gleaned from some of the developers' responses, who have not been very generous in terms of details, is the possibility that the PS VR version of the game does not support PlayStation Move at the launch and that it must be played through the use of a traditional DualShock 4.

Have you already taken a look at the first gameplay video of the PS VR version of Hitman 3?