Hitman 3 PC will be Epic Store exclusive: video reveal of the English manor of Thornbridge

With the announcement of the promotion on the new Epic Store free PC games, the time has come for the US videogame giant to unveil the new partnership signed with IO Interactive to bring the PC version of Hitman 3 exclusively to the Epic Games Store.

As part of the agreement enacted by Epic and IO Interactive, starting in August 27 and up to September 3 2020 it will be possible to download the PC version of Hitman, the first act of the reboot of this iconic stealth action series, for free on the Epic Store. As with all the other video games that are included in the weekly offers of the Epic Games digital store, those who decide to join the initiative will be able to keep their copy of Hitman redeemed for zero euros on the Epic Store forever.

The third act of the Agent 47 epic will therefore be available on PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store starting from the month of January 2021, along with versions already announced for PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Taking advantage of the occasion, the guys from IO Interactive have created a new video to unveil theEnglish setting of the Thornbridge Manor. To those who follow us, we remind you that in recent days the Danish developers have shown the gameplay of the PS VR version of Hitman 3 and presented all the modes and news of Hitman 3.