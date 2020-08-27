Hitman 3 is out on January 20: free update confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Returning from the English manor of Thornbridge of Hitman 3, the authors of IO Interactive set the official launch date of the new adventure of Agent 47 and confirm the arrival of the free nextgen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The Danish software house invites all fans of stealth action to fix the date of the January 20, 2021 as the release day of Hitman 3 on PC (Epic Store exclusive), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The title will be proposed in two versions, the Standard Edition which will include the base game and the Deluxe Edition, inside which the Deluxe Pack with exclusive Escalation Contracts, ingame items and the digital soundtrack. Regardless of the version purchased, those who pre-order the game will receive the Trinity Pack, an additional content that will celebrate the trilogy of the World of Assassination through a total of 9 ingame objects with 3 set which will represent each Hitman reboot.

Buyers of the digital version of Hitman 3 on PS4 and Xbox One will also have free access to the graphic update for the corresponding nextgen edition: Sony users will be able to retrieve this update via PlayStation Store, while owners of the future Microsoft console will automatically receive the update through the Xbox Series X Smart Delivery system.