Hitman 3: IO Interactive presents all the game modes, including confirmations and news

The guys from IO Interactive shared new details on Hitman 3, the chapter of the series that will lead to the conclusion of the trilogy known as World of Assassination. The official post explains in detail all the game modes that can be faced by Agent 47.

After sharing the explorable environments in the new Hitman 3 with fans, IO Interactive has revealed the game modes featured in the third episode of the series. Between confirmations and news, Hitman 3 will offer the classic first Countryside which will take players on an adventure set in various sandbox locations and will mark the dramatic end of the World of Assassination trilogy. In the mode Elusive Target you will have to hunt down some specific targets without the help of the HUD and without directions, using your instinct and calculation skills. The specific changes introduced for this mode will be revealed later. There Escalation mode will push each player's abilities to the limit by introducing new elements, challenges and restrictions while completing a contract. There Contracts mode instead, it will allow you to test yourself with customized games: once a contract is completed, you can challenge your friends in search of the best score. There Sniper Assassin mode it is instead aimed at long-range assignments: eliminating targets and guards without triggering the alarm will allow the completion of the challenges that will increase your multiplier. Once Hitman 3 is launched, the cooperative servers of Hitman 2 will be closed and IO Interactive will provide a detailed roadmap on the various stages of the transition. Finally IO Interactive decided to do not revive Ghost Mode: Hitman 2's servers for 1vs1 multiplayer will be closed on August 31, 2020 but the developers have promised more news for the multiplayer of the new chapter.

During the last State of Play the VR mode for Hitman 3 which will be exclusive to PlayStation VR at launch. Before leaving, we remind you that Hitman 3 will be released in January 2021 for PC, Xbox Series X, PlayStation5 and on Xbox One and PS4.