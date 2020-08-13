Hitman 3 in Virtual Reality: the VR side of Agent 47 in the developer video

Share it:

The announcement of Hitman 3 in Virtual Reality was one of the most welcome surprises of the last State of Play. For this reason, the authors of IO Interactive decide to dedicate their new video diary precisely to the challenges faced in order to transpose the action stealth experience to be lived in the role of Agent 47 in VR.

In the video, the Danish software house reiterated one of the concepts expressed during the Sony digital event on August 6, that is the possibility for users to put on their VR viewer to try their hand at all the challenges offered by Hitman 3. and gods two previous chapters.

The IO Interactive video diary also illustrates some of the tiring steps that were required to redesign the playful experience of the Hitman trilogy as a result of theintroduction of VR mode, from the rewriting of the ingame scenes and the videos of the past episodes to the need to implement a whole unpublished series of animations for interactions with elements of the game world.

The VR mode of Hitman 3 available since the launch of the title, expected in the month of January 2021 on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Google Stadia. While waiting to admire the new gameplay scenes from the "classic" and the Virtual Reality version of the latest IO Interactive effort, we leave you to our special on Hitman 3 edited by Gabriele Carollo.