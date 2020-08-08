Hitman 3 in Virtual Reality: the PS VR version is shown in the first gameplay

Share it:

During the State of Play event on August 6, the authors of IO Interactive officially presented the Virtual Reality version of Hitman 3: here are the first gameplay scenes for PlayStation VR.

The game clips shown by the developers of Hitman 3 allow us to appreciate the goodness of the animations, scenarios and polygonal models of the transposition in VR of the new adventure that awaits theAgent 47.

In the intentions of IO Interactive, the third episode of the Hitamn reboot series will expand the narrative, playful and content perimeter of the series with innovations that will involve every aspect of action stealth.

The gameplay video of Hitman 3 also confirms the availability of the Virtual Reality version for the launch of the title, scheduled for January 2021 on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Google Stadia. Before leaving you with the above trailer, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you can read our special on Hitman 3 by Gabriele Carollo.