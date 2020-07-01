History: Real Madrid announced that it will have its women's soccer team

Share it:

Real Madrid was one of the few powers that did not yet have a women's team (Reuters)

After 118 years of existence, the Real Madrid has its first professional women's team when the annexation of the CD Tacón became official this Wednesday, which the white club intends to turn into its project Galactic female version.

It is quite a revolution. The Spanish institution, the best club of the 20th century according to FIFA, was one of the few among the world's greats that did not yet have a professional women's team.

The white team has solved this anomaly with the annexation of CD Tacón, a young club from Madrid created in 2014, which played for the first time this season in the highest category of Spanish women's football and is preparing to change its dimension. Ratified at an extraordinary general meeting by the members (club owners) in September 2019, the purchase of the CD Tacón for 300,000 euros (337,000 dollars) will conclude on July 1, the date on which the galactic project of the female Real Madrid begins.

"The Royal Spanish Football Federation has informed us that this documentation is correct, so the merger will be effective when the current 2019-20 football season is definitively terminated," the white club said in a statement Wednesday, adding that the women's section will have a senior team, a youth team and a cadet.

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez (EFE)

The newspaper ACE He informed that the club has already done with Maite Oroz (Athletic de Bilbao) and Teresa Abelleira (Deportivo La Coruña) and would be close to doing the same with Olga Carmona (Sevilla FC), Damaris Egurrola (Athletic de Bilbao), Eva Navarro e Ivana Andrés (Levante), Marta Cardona and Nahikari García (Real Sociedad).

But the club had already set its sights on the international market last season: Tacón was the second team in the Spanish first division with fewer national players (11), second only to Atlético de Madrid (9), with the arrival of the Swedes Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson, nominated for the Ballon d'Or-2019 after finishing third in the World Cup with their team, or the French Aurélie Kaci.

The face of the women's first Real Madrid team should begin to take shape in the coming days, after the announced marches by Ana Vallés, Esther Martín-Pozuelo, Marina Martín Massanet, Patri Carballo, Ainoa Campo and Osinachi Ohale.

Real Madrid's goal for this modest club to stop fighting for permanence (He was tenth when the championship was suspended due to the coronavirus) and he aspired to titles, to stand up to FC Barcelona, ​​dominator of women's football in Spain. The task seems complicated at the moment, since The Catalans humiliated the Madrilenians this season: 11-0 and 6-0 in the Iberdrola League.

Real Madrid's goal is to make CD Tacón, who lost 9-1 to Barcelona, ​​a powerhouse (Reuters)

"The time has come to build a team of which we are all very proud", Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez promised in the assembly in which "the merger by absorption" of the Tacón by Real Madrid was ratified "from July 1, 2020", last September.

The change of dimension of the Heel has been done progressively, for a few months. Already this past season, that club, trained by David Aznar, played their home games on the number 1 field in Valdebebas, a few meters from the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, where the men's team, led by Zinedine Zidane, plays their matches since the resumption of the Spanish men's championship, due to the renovation works of the Santiago Bernabéu.

This should continue next season, although the club's management does not rule out the possibility that women play at Alfredo Di Stefano (usual stadium for Castilla, the white subsidiary) or even at the legendary Bernabéu in big events.

The budget, infrastructure, transfers … CD Tacón already depended on Real Madrid last season, and even changed his uniform for the immaculate white of Real Madrid. It only takes the game and the titles for the women's team to definitely enter a new era.

