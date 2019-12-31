 History of the Marvel Universe, no. two

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The entire known universe is running out and there are only two living beings in the universe who can witness it: Franklin Richards and Galactus. With a great pity in the heart for not being able to do anything to avoid it, Franklin Richards asked Galactus to tell him about the origin of the universe from the beginning and he agreed. Recalling with some details, Galactus explained the beginning of the universe along with the rise of the gems of infinity, the first steps of the Celestials, Kree, the Skrulls, and the Watchers, and some small steps of the terrestrial beings and their first Avengers. In this issue we will see the beginning of the world wars and the rise of the first superheroes like Namor and the Original Human Torch.

The history It would begin with the functions of the Man of the Wall and the relationship between Mysticism and Destiny, then go directly to the First World War and how many heroes joined it. While some were fighting the battles, some new heroes were born as Blade, Steve, Namor … and when World War II began, Steve, Bucky, Namor, the Original Human Torch, Bull and some others fought to defend justice and end Red Skull and Hitler, but the fate of two characters fell out of favor. Shortly after the Hydra group would be formed by Baron Strucker, Furia would be the Man of the Wall and Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and some young people would begin to take more active roles, whether in magic, learning humanity, or seeing the stars.

In general we are facing a comic that reflects very well and fantastically orders the history of Marvel Comics at the stage that corresponds to the beginning of the first world wars and the first superheroes – many of the Timely era -, which leaves us stunned by the tremendous study that Mark Waid has had to make of a material so old that it may even have been lost (some of them). On the other hand, Mark Waid manages to entertain and engage in a very easy way with his simple storytelling with which he gives you the right and necessary information before continuing with other facts. Likewise, and without revealing any spoiler of it – since it is very encyclopedic -, I consider it very educational for every Marvel fan.

As to The edition, Panini Comics has taken very good care of both the normal and luxury edition so that both are faithful to the original material and do not devalue the great work that Mark Waid and Javier Rodríguez have done, so we can expect a good comic from the editorial and more if we choose the luxury edition that opts for something more special and careful materials such as a semi-rigid lid. In addition, outside the material, Panini Comics brings us as an extra at the end of the number a much broader explanation – in text – of what Mark Waid and Javier Rodríguez tell us, noting even the sources from where the information was taken, as was done in the previous number and that we hope will be respected in the following numbers.

On an artistic level, Javier Rodríguez leaves us again ecstatic with a totally excellent drawing with an incredible set of panels and cartridges To tell a story that could be overwhelming in a fantastic and attractive way not only for the occasional reader, but also for the Marvel reader who sees it as a gift to have forever on his bookshelf and reread it over time. Without a doubt, this artist is leaving us impressed with every number he is bringing us.

In short, I consider that we are facing a second encyclopedic number quite excellent that few hits could be put, since both his screenwriter and his cartoonist show their great passion for their work in this work and the great study they have done to do it. Without a doubt, there are no other comics equal to those of this collection, and that must be thanked for that impulse of originality and daring.

You can acquire “History of the Marvel Universe, no. 2. Normal edition ” here

You can acquire “History of the Marvel Universe, no. 2. Deluxe Edition ” here.