 History of the Marvel Universe, no. 5

After narrating the Dark Phoenix story, Galactus would go on to explain how new heroes like Spider-Woman or Moon Knight were formed.. After that, Korvac would appear before The Avengers and there would be a great fight until he had to back down for his nobility. This would be followed by the origin of the Hulka, Hank Pym's divorce, the formation of new mutants, and the death of Captain Marvel. After a while it came the Secret War orchestrated by the Almighty and Spiderman got his symbiotic suit. Already on Earth, Zemo and the Evil Lords destroyed the Avengers Mansion, would arrive the war for the Infinity Stones, the age of apocalypse and a problem that Franklin Richards was able to solve. In this issue Galactus will continue with the most recent events such as the Skrull Invasion and the First Superheroic Civil War.

The story of this issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Galactus narrating the appearance of the Thunderbolts in the absence of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, how Cassandra Nova attempted to make a mutant genocide in Genosha by the rise of mutants and the return to light of the Watcher. In addition, Jessica Jones formed Alias ​​Investigations, X-Force became X-Statix ​​and some children eloped when they saw that their parents were evil, becoming the Runaways. Later, the Scarlet Witch lost her sanity when she saw that her two twin sons were the product of her imagination and attacked the Avengers until she ended up forming the M Dynasty. However, seeing that this existence was not safer, it reversed reality. , but there were not so many mutants. Later, Captain America managed to get Bucky to retrieve his memories, the Illuminati sent the Hulk to Sakaar for their potential danger, a Superheroic Civil War began with two opposing sides, and the Hulk returned to take revenge on the belief that they destroyed their ship from Sakaar. After a Guardians of the Galaxy space fight against Annihilus, who annihilated many Skrulls, a Secret Invasion began on Earth that ended with Norman Osborn attacking the queen and leading HAMMER. Meanwhile, the first mutant in a long time was born, Hope, and Steve Rogers managed to come back to life and ended Osborn's reign as Carol Danvers became Captain Marvel. Subsequently, events such as Spider Island, the fight between Avengers and X-Patrol would take place, Beast bringing the X-Patrol from the past so that Cyclops would recover his values ​​and the Avengers returning to the past to avoid an attack by Ultron.

In general, we are a number that summarizes a large amount of relevant Marvel information in very few pages, although, as Julián M. Clemente points out in his Spot On, the same feeling that we have had is true, and that some elements are missing like the War on Kang or the march and return of the Inhumans and nothing from the Ultimate Universe has been addressed either when it would have been appropriate to have touched it now, even a little bit (although they may approach it for the next one, since it is key to Secret Wars, and what's more, we can see Miles and Ghost Spider on the cover of the next issue). As a "Marvel encyclopedia" we can say yes, it is the most complete and the best that there is so far, it will have some flaw so far or it will be missing something, but there is no doubt that up to now it is complying and more than, especially both in the beginning and in the explanatory part of the end, which is very much enjoyed reading it little by little.

On The editionAs usual, we continue to have two editions, one of a more conventional cut with a more similar role to that found in the market and another more luxurious with the semi-rigid cloth. Both editions are the same in terms of content, the most elemental difference being the material from which it is made, which will be to the liking of the most economical reader or collector. On the other hand, at the end we will have explanatory texts of the cartridges that Mark Waid has been narrating to us during the first part of the comic, placing the source from which the information has been taken in case we want to read the comic in question.

On an artistic level, Javier Rodríguez continues to offer us an excellent drawing that impresses as soon as we see it and that is much more enjoyable going little by little, looking at the little details, like that of Jessica Jones, which she leaves on all her pages, which devours it all at once. Also, and giving a little detail, it offers us a splash page from the Superhero Civil War that is sublime and will delight every reader.

In short, I consider that we are before a great comic like the previous four and, although something is missing, we can affirm for the moment that Waid and Rodríguez are doing one of the best jobs in Marvel history.

