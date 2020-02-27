 History of the Marvel Universe, no. 4

Share it:

Something tired, but strong enough to keep telling the story of the universe to Franklin, Galactus recounted how new heroes were born that changed the world like the Fantastic Four, Spiderman, Hulk, Iron Man and the Ant Man. Later, he would comment on the beginnings of the great superhero formations such as the Avengers, the Xavier Patrol-X, and how some heroes would stop him on his first visit to Earth. Later, narrated the end of the Kree / Skrull war and the birth of his friend Franklin Richards, along with the death of Gwen Stacy, a great milestone for mutants, the appearance of the Punisher, the Illuminati and many other facts. In this issue we will see Galactus continue to use all the remaining forces while traveling to tell important facts such as the Phoenix attack or the Secret War.

The history of this month (can contain SPOILERS) It would start with Galactus telling how Dark Phoenix ended up being unleashed and judged by the Shi’ar until his suicide. Later, we would go through the formation of new heroes, such as Ms. Marvel, Spider-Woman, Nova, Dazzler or Moon Knight. After that, Korvac appeared and unleashed great chaos until his nobility drove him back. This would be followed by the origin of Hulka and the mental illness of Hank Pym that cost him his marriage, the death of Captain Marvel, the formation of the New Mutants, among others. After a while, the Secret War arrived by the Almighty and Spiderman's symbiote suit. Already on Earth, Baron Zemo and his lords of Evil ended the Avengers Mansion, although they were defeated. Some time later, the war would come for the gems of the infinite, the era of Revelation and a problem that only a small mind could solve.

In general, we are facing an excellent encyclopedic comic that tells us in a brief and summarized way the stage of the eighties and nineties Marvel Comics -if we are not mistaken-, telling great milestones that, if they have been previously read, manage to destroy the reader's mind with a nostalgia never seen before. Personally, although we would love that certain facts were somewhat more developed In some pages, we understand that it is impossible to give space to everything we want and therefore toWe encourage the fair space to be given to everyone equally and then expand at the end of the comic for those who want to remember one part more than another. For our part, we continue to applaud this work by Waid and Rodríguez.

About the edition, as with the three previous numbers, We have two choices when buying this number, either in traditional staple or in luxury edition with semi-rigid cover that gives it a small plus quality and that will delight all collector readers. Then, in both options we will have at the end of the number some prose explanations of what Mark Waid has told us, but more detailed and indicating the source number from which the information was taken, next to the year of its publication. In addition, we will have different images of the classic comics to accompany those explanations that will give us a more appropriate context.

On an artistic level, Javier Rodríguez continues to deliver an impeccable, excellent drawing that demonstrates the great quality of the artist and the hours he has had to work to make such strokes that shine before the eyes of the readers.

In short, I consider that This number is a very good one that sums up a very large part of Marvel's history with a precise precision, quality and effectiveness, leaving us a little closer to the most modern times.

