 History of the Marvel Universe, no. 3

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The universe continues to take its final steps towards death and disappearance altogether, and Galactus told Franklin how the world wars developed, the importance of Bucky and Captain America in the second, the birth of Blade, and Namor. Then, continued telling the origin of Hydra under the hands of Baron Von Strucker, Nick Furia becoming the man on the wall and director of S.H.I.E.L.D. while Stephen Strange began his training and those who would be the Fantastic Four began the takeoff that would make them one of the greatest and best groups of superheroes from the earth. In this issue, Galactus will continue to tell the origin of more recent heroes such as Spiderman, Iron Fist and how the lives of many heroes changed radically.

The story would start with el return of the Fantastic Four to Earth while other new heroes are born like Spiderman, Hulk, Iron Man, the Ant Man. Shortly after, the Avengers, the X-Patrol, and the Fantastic Four would form other heroes like Black Panther would meet and stopped Galactus' first attack. In addition to introducing Marr-Vell, he also mentioned the end of the kree / skrull war, the Defenders, and the birth of his friend Franklin Richards. Later, I would continue to refer to the origin of the Punisher, the Illuminati, the death of Gwen Stacy, Steve's disenchantment that led him to be a Nomad and one of the biggest milestones for mutants.

In general, we are facing an encyclopedic comic that already touches stories and themes that many veteran readers will remember for their first readings as they enter the world of superheroes and enter the first adventures of heroes such as Spiderman, Xavier's mutants, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Iron Man, The Avengers, and even The Fantastic Four and his science fiction adventures that both passionate us and reminded us of both the value of the family and that of the imagination. Now, going into a bit of detail of some aspects of Mark Waid's narration without going into spoilers, I consider that perfectly summed up a lot of years and the great milestones in just one number, which inevitably makes us remember when we read the original comic where what the writer tells us when we were younger happened.

On the edition, as we said previously, the luxury edition gives a firmer touch to the staple with a somewhat more resistant and professional quality that, without a doubt, it deserves. Now, as with the previous numbers, At the end of the issue we have a detailed prose explanation that delves deeper into the story Mark Waid has told us for the most curious, with images of the classic comics and the source from which the information was taken, which, no doubt, puts the icing on the cake of this staple-encyclopedia We hope that one day it will be compiled in hardcover – Mark Waid and Javier Rodríguez deserve it! –

On an artistic level, Javier Rodríguez continues to leave us without a word to say for how he uses the vignette so intelligently to make such a unique composition that it ends up being a delight for the reader's eyes.

In short, I consider that we are facing a very interesting explanatory number that more and more adjusts to our times and that the most veteran readers will not be able to avoid feeling some nostalgia as the pages turn.

You can acquire “History of the Marvel Universe, no. 3 ”(conventional edition) here.

You can acquire “History of the Marvel Universe, no. 3 ”(luxury edition) here.