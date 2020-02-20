Historical victory of Getafe against Ajax

The Getafe of Bordalás managed to make history by imposing on the four-time European champion, the Ajax 2-0. In a game where the intensity dominated, the Madrid team knew how to hold the arreón and impose itself on the one that many had as a favorite.

The Madrid team knew that he was not going to have anything easy either on the pitch or outside it. The meeting started to warm up days before with comparisons of tactical and technical styles, and even with some who dared to question the style of Bordalás

Among the eleven warriors dressed in blue, one shone with special light. I had plenty to see the initial minutes of Deyverson To know that would be his night. The Barcelona squad fought every ball, every play and every minute of the game. Fruit of its intensity and long balls were the numerous occasions that the locals had, especially in the first part.

With a Ajax completely absent, it was a matter of time that the Getafe I had his reward. In the minute 37 Deyverson was in charge of pulling from the center of the pitch for a long time, seconds later, take advantage of the rejection and end up opening the score. The duo formed by Deyverson and Cucurella gave visitors more of a headache

In the second half the set led by Have hang jumped to the green completely deranged, desperate, out of his mind … So much, that they forgot until his football and wandered around the Coliseum without any order, with the work overall on and opting for an past game of revolutions and intensity. They only had one occasion in the 70th minute from Babel's boots.

Reaching the last measures of the match, in the discount time, showed up Kenedy to increase the distance of the luminaire: He pulled speed to get ahead on the left wing and shoot from the front, the ball that hit a defense confused Varela who could not do anything to avoid the goal.

The azulones also surprise in European competition making history, and confirm that they are in one of their best moments.