Historical victory of Getafe against Ajax

The Getafe of Bordalás managed to make history by imposing on the four-time European champion, the Ajax 2-0. In a game where the intensity dominated, the Madrid team knew how to hold the arreón and impose itself on the one that many had as a favorite.
The Madrid team knew that he was not going to have anything easy either on the pitch or outside it. The meeting started to warm up days before with comparisons of tactical and technical styles, and even with some who dared to question the style of Bordalás
Among the eleven warriors dressed in blue, one shone with special light. I had plenty to see the initial minutes of Deyverson To know that would be his night. The Barcelona squad fought every ball, every play and every minute of the game. Fruit of its intensity and long balls were the numerous occasions that the locals had, especially in the first part.
With a Ajax completely absent, it was a matter of time that the Getafe I had his reward. In the minute 37 Deyverson was in charge of pulling from the center of the pitch for a long time, seconds later, take advantage of the rejection and end up opening the score. The duo formed by Deyverson and Cucurella gave visitors more of a headache
In the second half the set led by Have hang jumped to the green completely deranged, desperate, out of his mind … So much, that they forgot until his football and wandered around the Coliseum without any order, with the work overall on and opting for an past game of revolutions and intensity. They only had one occasion in the 70th minute from Babel's boots.
Reaching the last measures of the match, in the discount time, showed up Kenedy to increase the distance of the luminaire: He pulled speed to get ahead on the left wing and shoot from the front, the ball that hit a defense confused Varela who could not do anything to avoid the goal.
The azulones also surprise in European competition making history, and confirm that they are in one of their best moments.
End of the match, Getafe 2, Ajax 0.
- 94 '
Second Half Final, Getafe 2, Ajax 0.
- 92 '
Gooooool! Getafe 2, Ajax 0. Kenedy (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Mathías Olivera after a counterattack.
- 90 '
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).
- 90 '
Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 87 '
Substitution, Getafe. Kenedy replaces Marc Cucurella.
- 87 '
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
- 87 '
Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 86 '
Sergiño Dest (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 86 '
Foul by Marc Cucurella (Getafe).
- 85 '
Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
- 82 '
Corner, Ajax. Corner committed by Djené Dakonam.
- 82 '
Attempt blocked. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez after a deep pass.
- 78 '
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
- 78 '
Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76 '
Hand of Marc Cucurella (Getafe).
- 73 '
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Marc Cucurella (Getafe) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 72 '
Foul by Ryan Babel (Ajax).
- 72 '
Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71 '
Substitution, Getafe. Jorge Molina replaces Jaime Mata.
- 69 '
Foul by Daley Blind (Ajax).
- 69 '
Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 69 '
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69 '
Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).
- 66 '
Substitution, Ajax. Perr Schuurs replaces Edson Álvarez.
- 66 '
Substitution, Ajax. Klaas Jan Huntelaar replaces Lassina Traoré.
- 65 '
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65 '
Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).
- 63 '
Corner, Getafe. Corner committed by Nicolás Tagliafico.
- 59 '
Offside, Ajax. Lisandro Martínez tries a through ball, but Nicolás Tagliafico is caught offside.
- 58 '
Daley Blind (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58 '
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
- 57 '
Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57 '
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
- 57 '
Edson Álvarez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57 '
Foul by Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe).
- 56 '
Substitution, Getafe. Ángel Rodríguez replaces Deyverson.
- 56 '
Mathías Olivera (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 56 '
Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56 '
Lack of Mathías Olivera (Getafe).
- 54 '
Ryan Babel (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
- 54 '
Foul by Ryan Babel (Ajax).
- 54 '
Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 53 '
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 52 '
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
- 52 '
Marc Cucurella (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- fifty'
Daley Blind (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- fifty'
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
- 49 '
Sergiño Dest (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 49 '
Foul by Marc Cucurella (Getafe).
- 48 '
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48 '
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
- 47 '
Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47 '
Lack of Mathías Olivera (Getafe).
- 46 '
Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- Four. Five'
Foul by Lassina Traoré (Ajax).
- Four. Five'
Xabier Etxeita (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- Four. Five'
Second part begins Getafe 1, Ajax 0.
- 48 '
First Half Final, Getafe 1, Ajax 0.
- 48 '
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.
- Four. Five'
Lassina Traoré (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- Four. Five'
Foul by Xabier Etxeita (Getafe).
- 43 '
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 43 '
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43 '
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
- 41 '
Offside, Getafe. Nemanja Maksimovic tries a through ball, but Jaime Mata is caught offside.
- 36 '
Gooooool! Getafe 1, Ajax 0. Deyverson (Getafe) left footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Mathías Olivera after throwing a foul.
- 35 '
Edson Álvarez (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 3. 4'
Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).
- 3. 4'
Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 3. 4'
Corner, Ajax. Corner committed by Djené Dakonam.
- 32 '
Attempt missed. Deyverson (Getafe) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Jaime Mata with a cross.
- 29 '
Offside, Ajax. Nicolás Tagliafico tries a through ball, but Ryan Babel is caught offside.
- 28 '
Jaime Mata (Getafe) header from the center of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross.
- 27 '
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27 '
Foul by Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe).
- 26 '
Offside, Ajax. Daley Blind tries a through ball, but Ryan Babel is caught offside.
- 25 '
Foul by Daley Blind (Ajax).
- 25 '
Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24 '
Corner, Ajax. Corner committed by Mathías Olivera.
- 22 '
Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).
- 22 '
Jaime Mata (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- twenty-one'
Bruno Varela (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- twenty-one'
Foul by Xabier Etxeita (Getafe).
- twenty'
Corner, Getafe. Corner committed by Nicolás Tagliafico.
- 19 '
Corner, Getafe. Corner committed by Sergiño Dest.
- 19 '
Attempt saved. Deyverson (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Damián Suárez.
- 18 '
Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).
- 18 '
Deyverson (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 14 '
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 14 '
Foul by Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe).
- eleven'
Offside, Ajax. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Ryan Babel is caught offside.
- 10 '
Corner, Getafe. Corner committed by Donny van de Beek.
- 10 '
Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Maksimovic.
- 9 '
Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Damián Suárez.
- 7 '
Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7 '
Foul by Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe).
- 6 '
Corner, Getafe. Corner committed by Hakim Ziyech.
- 4'
Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).
- 4'
Jaime Mata (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Getafe. Xabier Etxeita tries a through ball, but Marc Cucurella is caught offside.
Offside, Ajax. Nicolás Tagliafico tries a through ball, but Ryan Babel is caught offside.
First part begins.
Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises
