Historic Transition at TODAY Show: Craig Melvin Steps Into Legendary Role as Hoda Kotb Bids Farewell

Craig Melvin’s appointment as the new co-anchor of NBC’s iconic TODAY show marked a significant shift in the morning television landscape, a groundbreaking announcement that sent waves through the television industry. On November 14, 2024, the beloved host Hoda Kotb prepares to step down, signaling the end of an era.

Melvin’s emotional acceptance of the role capatured the hearts of viewers nationwide. “I am beyond excited and grateful,” he shared, fighting back tears during the Thursday morning broadcast.

“I’ve enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings, and this is the latest in a long line.” His genuine reaction resonated deeply with the show’s audience, showcasing the human side of this historic transition.

The changing of the guard comes after Kotb’s September announcement of her departure, a decision she linked to her milestone 60th birthday. “I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new,” she explained, highlighting her desire to spend more quality time with her young children, Haley and Hope.

In a touching moment of validation, Kotb herself endorsed her successor with unwavering confidence. “You are literally made for this job,” she told Melvin, her voice carrying the weight of her years of experience. “You have all the things this job needs. You’re the right person for it.”

The transition brings fresh energy to the morning show format, with Melvin set to join Savannah Guthrie for the crucial 7 and 8 a.m. hours starting January 13, 2025. This partnership promises to maintain the show’s trusted formula while injecting new vitality into its proven success.

The ripple effects of this change extend beyond the main show. We will transform the fourth hour into “TODAY with Jenna & Friends,” with Jenna Bush Hager and a rotating cast of co-hosts until we select a permanent replacement. This innovative approach promises to keep the show fresh and dynamic.

Veteran weatherman Al Roker joined the celebration via video call, offering a heartfelt endorsement that brought Melvin to tears. “I’ve watched you grow. I’ve seen you as a journalist, but more importantly, I’ve seen you as a dad, as a son, and all the things that make you who you are,” Roker shared, embodying the family spirit that has made TODAY a morning institution.

The announcement marks more than just a changing of hosts; it represents TODAY’s commitment to evolving while maintaining its core values. Melvin, with his 14-year tenure at NBC News, brings a wealth of experience, having covered everything from breaking news to Olympic Games and presidential interviews.

Executive Vice President Libby Leist confirmed that Melvin will maintain his role in the show’s third hour alongside Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer, ensuring continuity while embracing change. This strategic decision reflects the show’s dedication to preserving its winning formula while adapting to the future.

With Kotb preparing for her final broadcast on January 10, 2025, the TODAY show is poised to embark on a new chapter. With Melvin’s ascension to the co-anchor chair, the program not only gains a talented journalist but also a compassionate storyteller who promises to carry forward the warmth and authenticity that viewers have come to expect from their morning news companion.