Historic Red Wave: GOP Strengthens Decades-Long Hold on Ohio Supreme Court

In a significant shift that echoes through Ohio’s judicial landscape, Republicans have achieved a sweeping victory in all three Ohio Supreme Court races, dramatically expanding their control to a commanding 6-1 majority.

This electoral outcome, confirmed late Tuesday night, marks a historic moment in the state’s highest court, which has been under Republican leadership since 1986.

Justice Joseph Deters, the Republican incumbent, secured a notable win against Democratic Justice Melody Stewart, who made history in 2018 as the first Black woman elected to the court. Deters, bringing his tough-on-crime reputation from his days as Hamilton County’s prosecutor, won despite being relatively new to the judicial bench.

In another key race, Republican Judge Dan Hawkins from Franklin County triumphed over Democratic Judge Lisa Forbes, securing the open seat vacated by Deters.

Hawkins, known for his conservative approach and experience in handling environmental cases, pledged to bring his balanced judicial temperament to the state’s highest court.

The third race saw Hamilton County Judge Megan Shanahan defeating incumbent Democratic Justice Michael P. Donnelly. Shanahan, celebrated for her work prosecuting serious crimes and protecting vulnerable witnesses, expressed her commitment to strictly interpreting the law rather than making it.

These victories carry significant weight as the court faces crucial decisions ahead. The expanded Republican majority will likely influence upcoming rulings on various issues touching Ohioans’ daily lives, including:

Recent voter amendments have led to the implementation of abortion rights.

Political district mapping

Environmental regulations

Education policies

Civil rights matter.

The election results reflect a broader trend since Ohio lawmakers added party labels to Supreme Court races in 2021. This change appears to have strengthened Republican performance in judicial elections, with the GOP sweeping court races in both 2022 and 2024.

Justice Jennifer Brunner will now stand as the lone Democratic voice on the court, a stark contrast to the previous 4-3 Republican majority. This shift raises questions about the court’s ideological balance and its impact on future landmark decisions.

Looking ahead, the court’s composition will remain relatively stable until 2026, when Justice Brunner’s seat comes up for election. The seats held by Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy and Justices Pat DeWine and Pat Fischer—all Republicans—won’t face voters until 2028.

The election outcome has drawn mixed reactions across the state. Supporters celebrate it as a victory for conservative judicial philosophy, while critics express concerns about the reduced ideological diversity on the bench.

These results mark not just a political victory but a pivotal moment in Ohio’s judicial history. As the court prepares to tackle complex legal challenges in the coming years, its enhanced Republican majority will likely play a crucial role in shaping the state’s legal landscape for years to come.

This transformation of Ohio’s highest court serves as a reminder of the significant impact local judicial elections can have on a state’s governance and the importance of voter participation in shaping the judiciary’s future.