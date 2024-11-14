Historic Pennsylvania Senate Race Triggers Recount as McCormick Claims Victory

A mandatory statewide recount is imminent in the Pennsylvania Senate race between Republican David McCormick and three-term Democratic incumbent Bob Casey, a dramatic turn of events that has garnered national attention and could have far-reaching implications for American politics.

As of Wednesday, November 13, 2024, McCormick leads by approximately 28,000 votes out of more than 6.9 million ballots cast—a margin falling within Pennsylvania’s 0.5% threshold that triggers an automatic recount. The razor-thin margin underscores the deeply divided nature of Pennsylvania’s electorate in this crucial swing state.

Secretary of State Al Schmidt announced the recount requirement after Casey’s campaign declined to waive their right to a recount by the noon deadline on Wednesday. Counties must begin the recount process by November 20 and complete it by noon on November 26, with final results expected by November 27.

Despite the ongoing count, McCormick has already begun his transition to Washington. The former hedge fund executive attended Senate orientation sessions this week, joining other incoming members of what will be a Republican-controlled Senate. “The people have spoken. There’s a clear, clear victory,” McCormick declared during a speech in Pittsburgh last Friday.

However, Casey has not conceded the race. “The American democratic process was born in Pennsylvania, and that process will play out,” the incumbent senator stated in a social media post. His campaign manager has accused McCormick and his allies of trying to “disenfranchise Pennsylvania voters.”

The recount process, expected to cost over $1 million in taxpayer funds, largely involves running paper ballots through high-speed scanners. Former election officials suggest this process might only change the outcome by a few hundred votes.

Key numbers in the race show:

McCormick: 3,380,310 votes (48.93%)

Casey: 3,350,972 votes (48.5%)

Remaining uncounted ballots: approximately 80,000 60,366 provisional ballots. 20,155 mail-in and absentee ballots



The battle has now shifted to the counting of provisional ballots, with both campaigns closely watching the process. In Philadelphia, where Casey has won more than 78% of the vote, election officials have processed about 11,000 of the initial 20,000 provisional ballots.

Legal challenges may still emerge. In Bucks County, the Democratic-majority election board voted to count more than 400 mail-in ballots lacking correct handwritten dates on outer envelopes—a decision Republicans are contesting.

This Senate race carries national significance as it could affect the balance of power in Washington. Republicans have already secured control of both chambers of Congress, having flipped several key Senate seats, including those in Montana and Ohio.

The recount adds another chapter to Pennsylvania’s role as a crucial battleground state. If McCormick’s lead holds, Pennsylvania will become one of the few states with senators from different parties, as Democratic Senator John Fetterman won his seat in 2022.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Pennsylvania voters await the final verdict in this historic race, demonstrating once again the state’s pivotal role in shaping American democracy.