Historic First: President Biden Makes Landmark Visit to Amazon Rainforest Amid Climate Crisis

As a seasoned political correspondent reporting from Manaus, Brazil, I witnessed a pivotal moment in U.S. presidential history as President Joe Biden became the first sitting American president to step foot in the Amazon rainforest. The visit, occurring just two months before his departure from office, carried profound significance for global climate action.

Marine One’s dramatic aerial tour revealed the stark reality of our changing climate. From above, Biden and Nobel laureate Carlos Nobre observed severe shore erosion, fire damage, and dried-up waterways—silent testimonies to the forest’s ongoing struggle. The Amazon, often called Earth’s lungs, stores massive amounts of carbon dioxide and houses 10% of the world’s biodiversity.

In a powerful move, Biden announced an additional $50 million contribution to the Amazon Fund, bringing the total U.S. commitment to $100 million. This builds on his earlier pledge of $500 million for rainforest preservation efforts. The President also took decisive action by declaring November 17 as International Conservation Day.

The visit wasn’t just about observation. Biden engaged meaningfully with local Indigenous leaders at the Museu da Amazônia, where traditional welcome ceremonies featuring maracas highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the region. The museum, situated at what many consider the Amazon River’s starting point, served as the perfect backdrop for this historic encounter.

What sets this presidential visit apart is its timing and context. With President-elect Donald Trump, a leader who has previously called climate change a “hoax,” preparing to take office, Biden’s message carried extra weight.

“The fight against climate change has been a defining cause of my presidency,” Biden declared, standing among towering ferns. “We don’t have to choose between the environment and the economy. We can do both.”

The stark contrast in environmental approaches couldn’t be clearer. While Trump recently named Chris Wright, a climate science skeptic and fracking company head, as his future energy secretary, Biden pointed to his administration’s achievements, including the landmark Inflation Reduction Act with its $370 billion allocation for fighting climate change.

Recent data shows some promise: Brazil reported a 30.6% drop in Amazon deforestation over the past year. However, experts warn that current data doesn’t capture recent destruction surges. The Amazon faces unprecedented challenges, with droughts affecting an area larger than Switzerland and threatening thousands of river communities.

Looking ahead, Biden remained cautiously optimistic: “While some might deny or delay the climate revolution, nobody can reverse it.” He emphasized that the fight for environmental protection transcends politics, pointing to the growing benefits of clean energy that Americans across party lines are experiencing.

The visit concludes as part of Biden’s broader six-day South American tour, sandwiched between the APEC summit in Lima and the G20 gathering in Rio de Janeiro.

As Marine One lifted off from the Amazon, leaving behind its sprawling canopy, one thing became clear: this historic visit sets a powerful precedent for future U.S. leadership in global climate action, regardless of who occupies the White House.

This watershed moment reminds us that protecting the Amazon isn’t just about preserving a forest—it’s about safeguarding humanity’s future. As Biden aptly put it, “The fight to protect our planet is literally a fight for humanity and generations to come.”