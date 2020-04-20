         HiSense F50: Neither MediaTek nor Qualcomm, this mid-range debuts Unisoc's 5G processor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Hisense has a long history of not following in the footsteps of other mobile brands, such as its commitment to mobile phones with electronic ink screens. In the new Hisense F50 the peculiarity is not on the screen, but on the processor. Neither Qualcomm nor MediaTek is the first mobile in Unisoc's first 5G processor released, the Tiger T7510.

The Hisense F50 is primarily a mid-range mobile 5G, with an exchange price below 300 euros and specifications not very different from the OPPO Find X2 Lite: four-lens camera, a large battery and a 6.52-inch screen.

Hisense F50 datasheet

Hisense F50 screen 6.52 "

HD + Dimensions and weight – Processor Unisoc T7510 5G RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 16 MP Rear camera 48 MP

8MP wide angle

2 MP bokeh

2 MP macro 3 cm Drums 5,010 mAh

Fast charging 18W Operating system Android 9 Connectivity 5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 5.0 Others Rear fingerprint reader Price From 286 euros to change

The first mobile with 5G from Unisoc

With 2020 well in, the mid-range 5G mobile landscape is mainly dominated by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G or MediaTek's Dimensions (excluding Huawei Kirines and Samsung Exynos). Hisense has chosen the third way: the Unisoc 5G processor, formerly known as Spreadtrum.

The Hisense F50 is the first mobile to incorporate the new Unisoc Tiger T510 5G, a slightly less powerful version than the T520 that we knew a few months ago. Is about a new 5G processor for the mid-range, with four Cortex A75 cores at 2 GHz and another four Cortex A55 at 1.8 GHz.

Beyond connectivity, the Hisense F50 mounts 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, also standing out for the large battery capacity: 5,010 mAh They are also compatible with 18W fast charge.

In the cameras, in front it has a 16 megapixel camera integrated in the notch with the shape of a drop, while behind there is a quadruple combination. The main sensor is 48 megapixels, accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide angle and two extra 2 MP sensors, one for 3 cm macro photography and the other for bokeh.

The screen of the Hisense F50 is 6.52 inches and has HD + resolution. It is not the only specification a little fair for these days, and that is that it goes on sale with Android 9 pre-installed. The fingerprint reader is on the back.

Versions and prices of the Hisense F50

The Hisense F50 is official in China, and at the moment we do not have information about its sale in other regions. Its sale date is not confirmed, although its official price is 2,199 yuan, about 286 euros to change. Available colors are black and white.