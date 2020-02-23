Hisashi Katsuta, famous voice actor of the anime industry, dies at the age of 92

Share it:

The Japanese newspaper Asahi Shinbun has officially reported that Hisashi Katsuta, veteran voice actor of the animated industry, died last February 21, 2020, at the age of 92, of natural causes, a serious blow to the whole world of Japanese dubbing that will surely be difficult to overcome.

Katsuta was in fact the voice of countless characters who thanks to his work literally came to life on our screens, with a career that began in the distant 60s which helped make him a leading figure within the industry. Among the many characters that the man has dubbed, particularly Professor Hiroshi Ochanomizu in the animated adaptation of Astro Boy of 1963, a character that also appeared in the 1980s and 2000s series and, in both cases, always voiced by Katsuka. The voice actor also worked on Astro Boy: Hero of Space and Astro Boy: Shinsen-gumi.

Hisashi Katsuta's career, however, includes countless productions, including Sasuke the little ninja, Astroganga, Megazone 23, Cat's Eyes, Dororo, Kimba The legend of the white lion, Captain Jet, General Daimos, Gloyzer X and many other series. The man also received in 2009 – together with Mari Shimizu and Yoko Mizugaki – the Synergy Award, an award given to the best Japanese voice actors during the Annual Seiyu Awards.