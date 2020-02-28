his television spin-off leaves Disney +

Share it:

One of Hollywood's pending tasks (and has many) is the diversity in its productions. The vast majority of blockbusters, if not all, have an alarming lack of LGTBI characters or other races, or even women (something that, at last, is beginning to change), and that is why every time a big budget or 'commercial type' film emerges with one of these samples of diversity, it is applauded and celebrated.

One of these examples would be 'With love, Simon'. Based on Becky Albertalli's novel, the film was a typical American institute story, but with a gay protagonist, something that is not usually seen in commercial institute films. That Fox decided to do a spin-off series of 'With love, Simon' was good news, but of course, Disney came and bought Fox. Still, the series was moving on at Disney + and recently we could see the first image.

Disney

The series, which will be called 'Love, Victor', will tell a story similar to that of the movie, with Michael Cimino, whom we met in 'Annabelle returns home' (not to be confused with the director), who will play Victor, a young man who arrives at the Creekwood Institute and will have his own journey of self-discovery. What is the problem? That, after evaluating the series, Disney has decided that its content is not suitable for the Disney + family audience and has moved the series to Hulu, where it plans more adult content.

But of course, the million dollar question is: what is adult content for Disney? Didn't you think about it before? It is a series of teenagers for teenagers, such as the 'High School Musical' series. And that is in Disney +, but of course, the protagonist is not gay. Yes, in the series of 'HSM' there is a couple of two boys, but secondary. Here we talk about a homosexual protagonist. According to Disney, there is adult content such as alcohol or 'sexual' scenes.