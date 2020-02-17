his suit is connected to the murder of his parents

Share it:

What can we say about 'The Batman' that we haven't already said? Let's see, still many things, because until 2021 a new Dark Knight adventure will not come to our screens, but we only have a few weeks of filming and every day that passes we have a new news of the film. And it is not for less, because the hype is brutal, especially thanks to the signing of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

In fact, one of the most sought-after images by all is that of Robert Pattinson wearing a Batman suit. Although we have not been able to see a complete image, director Matt Reeves did share a small video of the actor in a camera and costume test, in which we see Pattinson in Batman's suit. We not only see him with the mask, but the part of the chest, where the character symbol goes, and this time different from what we were used to.

Look closely at the Batman symbol. It is not cloth, it is not sewn to the suit. It looks metallic. What is it? Well, according to several fans, it could be the gun that killed Bruce Wayne's parents. In the comics we have seen something similar, specifically in Detective Comics # 1000, in the story titled 'Manufacture For Use'. In it, Batman takes the weapon that killed his parents, melts it, and adds it to the suit, just behind the logo, to have extra protection.

If the theory were true, it would be a perfect touch for the character who, since he becomes a justice, hates firearms, and prefers to use other techniques to defeat his rivals.