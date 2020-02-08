his second season starts shooting

Share it:

While the latest Netflix series, 'The Witcher', It was not exactly a great success among critics, the same cannot be said by the audience, which seems to have loved the series so much that it has come to get a rating of 92% in Rotten Tomatoes. Further, 'The Witcher' has become one of the best releases of Netflix of all time, with seventy-six million people watching the program in its first four weeks. As expected, the platform streaming renewed the series for a second season, which apparently will start shooting this month.

New adventures of Ciri, Yennefer and Geralt de Rivia are coming, and as reported Deadline, this second installment will begin shooting this month in England, before expanding its filming to Scotland and Eastern Europe. This is a change from the first season, which was filmed mainly in Hungary and the Canary Islands, so it seems that our friend Geralt is about to expand horizons. In addition to these new locations, it seems that 'The Witcher' will also add a new name to his cast, Carmel Laniado ('The adventures of Dr. Dolittle'). The young actress will assume the role of Violet in at least three episodes, a girl whose playful and capricious behavior is only a facade, hiding a more intelligent and sadistic character inside.

In addition, there are rumors that point to the actor's 'Game of Thrones', Kristofer Hivju, could join the cast, not having confirmed anything yet officially. As for the plot, little is known about what this second installment of 'The Witcher' will be about, which apparently will be less complex and more linear than the first.