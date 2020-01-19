His screenwriter explains why that dramatic turn had to happen

Share it:

'1917' has arrived when we already had our favorites to the Oscars. We all had the head of 'The Irishman', 'Story of a marriage', 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' or 'Little Women'. But Sam Mendes had saved for January one of the most powerful films of the season, a war tape that was already made with the Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Film and Director and aims to repeat success at the Oscars.

The film of the director of 'American Beauty' has conquered the public and critics with this story about two soldiers who have to cross the enemy territory against the clock to get to give a message that will save thousands of lives. All in a false but spectacular sequence shot. Although all his way is full of hard and terrifying moments there is a scene that stands out above the rest.

Spoilers

We speak, of course, of the one on the farm where a German pilot, after being rescued by our protagonists, stabs and kills one of them, Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman). From that moment, the trip becomes a thing of one and everything becomes darker. The screenwriter of the tape, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, has spoken with Digital Spy to explain how fundamental this scene is in the film.

One of the two always had to die during the journey. World War I was a war of attrition. Many people did not survive, and the story would not have been true of having a happy ending with the two alive, that they both got it, that they arrived on time, and saved all lives. It simply would not have been true. We are talking about a war in which thousands of people died from advancing a few meters. We, as screenwriters, have a debt in that sense with reality. Someone you love had to die in this movie so you understand the true cost of everything. We chose Blake for being an example of all those young idealists who enlisted for war, for the king and the country, to find some glory in the fight. That was the idea but they were drowned in the baro. They died in a horrible and terrifying way at all.

The sequence, which lasts almost ten minutes, is also justified for its duration and is the most proud of its author:

When you get up, you think: "Oh, something is happening, they will get medical help." It is actually the time when the audience understands the terms in which Blake is dying, like Schofield. It takes you some time to accept it because death is very slow and very fast at the same time, it is always something horrible. That scene is one of which I am most proud. I was crying when I wrote it and I'm glad people cry at the movies. I am in the "Give me your tears" plan.

Nominated for 10 Oscars Awards, '1917' has been in theaters in Spain since the past January 10.