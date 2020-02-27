his revival series, arrested for not being familiar

Share it:

When we think of Disney, we immediately think of family content, of smiling characters in tandem in harmony. It's difficult to associate the Disney brand with something else like, what do I know … sex, drugs and rock and roll. And of course, if you now have a streaming service, it is also logical that the series that we will see there will have that 'familiar touch', for all tastes, with a very white humor. We do not surprise anyone, but of course, when Disney cancels a series, or retouches it for not considering it 'familiar enough', we think: OK, yes, it is Disney, but we are in 2020, shouldn't they evolve a little, especially since have they bought half the world?

Well, this is what happened to the revival series of 'Lizzie McGuire'. That show starring Hilary Duff a few years ago marked the adolescence of a whole generation of boys and girls, and the news that we would meet Lizzie and Gordo made us excited. But a few weeks ago, the news of the director's farewell for 'creative differences' and the series was paralyzed. And now we know the reason.

We recently learned that the 'Love, Simon' spin-off series will not be aired on Disney + because it is not 'familiar enough' (Come on, that Disney does not seem to be very funny that his protagonist partner is homosexual, to understand us), and claiming that 'sexual exploration or alcohol consumption' are not issues that should be shown at Disney. Following this announcement, Hilary Duff shared the news on her social networks by adding a: "I find it familiar …".

Does this phrase mean that, with the series of 'Lizzie McGuire' exactly the same thing has happened and that is why the series has been canceled until further notice? It turns out that it is not 'familiar enough'?