his remake already has his Helen Lyle

In 'Candyman', that mythical adaptation of the story of Clive Barker directed by Bernard Rose, Virginia Madsen played Helen Lyle, a Chicago student who becomes obsessed with an urban legend of Cabrini Green about a spirit that appears when her name is said in the mirror five times. With a hook instead of one of his hands, Candyman torments Helen, who eventually dies in a fire and becomes his own urban legend.

As you know, the movie will have a new remake directed by Nia DaCosta. This supposedly takes place after the events of the 1992 classic, and if we already knew that, apparently, Tony Todd (the actor who gave Candyman life) would have a role in the movie, now we just knew, through Bloody Disgusting, that the character of Helen Lyle will also be present at this reboot.

While we are not sure if Madsen will make some kind of appearance, the media has been able to confirm that Cassie Kramer has been the actress chosen to assume the role of Helen in this spiritual sequel, thus joining Teyonah Parris Y Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ('We', 'Aquaman') actor who leads the cast of the film. This has been co-written by Jordan Peele ('Let Me Out', 'We') and has been described as a "spiritual sequel" to the original classic.

At the moment it will be time to wait for the next June 12, 2020 to see this new installment of the saga.