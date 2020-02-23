His lungs don't give him! Paquita la del Barrio retires from the stage

Almost two months ago, Paquita of the neighborhood She was admitted to intensive care due to pulmonary thrombosis, which she left days later. After leaving the hospital, the interpreter explained that she was hospitalized in Los Angeles, "I was in intensive care but today I am, I think, out of danger."

After a few days off, the singer returned to the stage; however, he will leave them again, now for a year, show journalist Nelssie Carrillo revealed.

Paquita of the neighborhood He canceled 15 concerts, scheduled for 2020, on the orders of his doctor; He asked to keep absolute rest, otherwise he could relapse, since his lungs are not in the best conditions, Telemundo reported.

The last show of the interpreter of "Rat with two legs" was the one he gave this weekend in Los Angeles.

