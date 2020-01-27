His life was in danger! José Manuel Figueroa suffers a spectacular fall from his horse (VIDEOS)

José Manuel Figueroa He began the year 2020 with an accident on his horse, during a presentation in Texcaltitlán, State of Mexico.

A few seconds after the singer entered the arena mounted on his horse, to give a show, "unfortunately he burst the saddle," Joan Sebastian's son explained, so he fell to the ground. In addition, Gardel, as the animal is called, was about to step on it because he was scared, because just then a rocket exploded in front of him.

"The good thing is that my horse the Gardel listened to me and be calm to hear me, there I fly to check that animals learn with love, not with blows (sic)," he wrote Jose Manuel in a video of his spectacular fall.

View this post on Instagram Do not fall who does not climb, unfortunately burst the mount, nothing else to do, get up, shake and deliver the heart to the public, like me the old one, Accident in Texcaltitlán State of Mexico, January 1 🤕 ……… .. Lo Good thing is that my horse the Gardel listened to me and be calm when listening to me, there I fly to check that the animals learn with love, not with blows ……… I love you Gardel, thanks for taking care of me 🎼🐴 A post shared by Figo (@josemanfigueroa) on Jan 2, 2020 at 11:27 am PST

Although Gardel is "forced to activate with pyrotechnics," the singer added, he was scared and "if I do not take off, I step on but not because of bad intentions."

"He does not fall who does not climb, unfortunately burst the mount, nothing else to do, get up, shake and deliver the heart to the public, as I the old man (sic)," he said.

