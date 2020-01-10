"His legs are almost frozen!" Lele Pons plays in the snow with little clothes (VIDEO)

In this winter season, the youtuber and singer Lele pons he went skiing, but he did it very much, because he slipped between the snow almost without clothes, and although he wore his sculptural figure, what happened cold in the mountains.

Through your Instagram account, the young influencer he shared with his almost 40 million followers of Instagram a photoshoot in the skiing is observed, but what caught the attention is that he did not do it with winter clothes, but with a tiny swimsuit in black color

No doubt the interpreter of Jealous He could wear his figure, because the swimsuit revealed his charms, however, he also shared a video in which you can see how complicated it was to pose with few clothes in a place with an extreme temperature.

The recording shows Lele pons battling with the ski team and suffering for low temperatures, but in the end he achieved his goal.

