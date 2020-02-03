his first criticisms are extraordinary

Share it:

If there is a horror movie that we look forward to this 2020 that is 'Halloween Kills', one of the most anticipated sequels next to 'A quiet place 2'. While this is the nth continuation that has the saga, which could make it stand out less, it seems that his first criticisms have been wonderful, saying that it even surpasses the 2018 movie in quality, 'The halloween night'.





As we have seen in Twitter, this weekend has been a special pass in Los Angeles in which a lucky few have been able to enjoy the movie first. They have not hesitated to comment their impressions on social networks, commenting that this sequel is "Haloween in acid", "crazy from beginning to end" and much better than the previous film. Also, if we already told you that 'Halloween Kills' would have flashbacks to the original 1978 film, the reviews they claim that these we "They will blow your head."

And if this were not enough, other users claim that there is a "huge victim count", so it seems that Michael Myers will continue to make his own, coming to comment some users who had not "felt the most organic and emotional terror in your life", reviews that only increase our hype for seconds

This sequel is full of fan theories, but it seems we will have to wait a little longer, exactly at October 16, 2020 to see what David Gordon Green surprises us with.