His first basket after leaving the coma: the beautiful story of overcoming Josh Speidel

On Sunday of the 2015 Superbowl Josh Speidel suffered a traffic accident that caused him to fall coma. He was in his senior year of high school, where he enjoyed the basketball team, and made others enjoy with an average of 28 points per game.

When his parents arrived at the hospital that fateful day, doctors told them that his son had been about to lose his life and that the future did not look good. Five weeks later, he left the coma and the doctors told Josh's parents that his son would always live in vegetative state and that I would need to take care of the 24 hours of the day

"We decided that we were going to believe something else to what the doctors told us, ”said his mother, Lisa.

Last Tuesday Josh Speidel debuted at the university league and scored his first points. The match stopped and the pavilion began to applaud the young man, who was embraced by all his teammates and rivals in a beautiful picture of sportsmanship.

Vermont 's Josh Speidel was a highly touted prospect before a car accident derailed his college career. Tonight, on Senior Night, he scored his first basket on the first possession of the game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZyOBXj7dw5 – ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2020

“I have achieved it, I am a university basketball player and I have scored in a university basketball game, that is no longer taken away from me, I will be grateful forever, ”Josh said excitedly after the game.

He also joked that he thought "he failed the shot to get the rebound", but decided to put it "to have 100% success in my university career." "I could not be happier”Added Josh.

It is the beautiful story of overcoming Josh Speidel, a story that should serve more people, says his mother Lisa, “we want people to have hope, just that reminder, do not give up"