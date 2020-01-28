"His father is unjustly in prison": Juan Collado's mother tells the children of Leticia Calderón

Share it:

On New Year's Eve, lawyer Juan Collado received a visit from his mother, Carmen Macelo Ortíz, who explained how his father is in prison with the children of Leticia Calderón.

A few days ago, Carmen Mocelo visited his son Juan Collado, who since last July was arrested for organized crime and money laundering.

In interview for the program Tell me what you know, The lawyer's mother reported that, her son is in good health for now, since a few months ago he was delicate.

Unlike actress Yadhira Carrillo, who said she has cried with her husband for the difficult process they face, Carmen Mocelo said he sees Juan Collado encouraged.

"He is revived and tries to improve his mood and I give him strength to make him feel better," Mocelo said.

The prisoner also attended the children of Juan Collado's first marriage, but not Luciano and Carlo, the minor children he had with actress Leticia Calderón, so Carmen was questioned about it.

"I explain more or less the thing, I make them see that their dad is unfairly here, and that they should see it that way," he added

