His Dark Materials, the prophecy is clear in the new trailer for the second season

“The world is changing. The prophecy is clear.” With these words opens the new trailer of the second season of His Dark Materials, published in the past few hours by HBO on the social channels of the series. So new images arrive that fuel the wait for new episodes, after the character posters.

The images of the trailer are also visible in the post at the bottom of the news. The second season of His Dark Materials will debut on November 16, and will be based on the plot of the second book, The subtle knife (in Italian The thin blade) of the Philip Pullman saga.

In the second season of His Dark Materials, Marisa Coulter intends to bring Lyra (Dafne Keen) home by any means. The same Ruth Wilson, who plays her, teased that her character will do horrible things. Lord Asriel (played by James McAvoy), meanwhile, has opened a bridge for a new world.

They are part of the cast of the series, among others, too Jade Anouka, in the role of stega Jade Anouka, Simone Kirby, in the role of Dr. Mary Malone, and Terence Stamp, who plays Giacomo Paradisi.

His Dark Materials is produced by Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf, and by Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Otto Bathhurst, Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood of New Line Cinema. Among the producers there is also the author of the books Philip Pullman, while executive producers are Ben Irving and Piers Wenger.