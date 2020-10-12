His Dark Materials, revealed the release date of the second season: the details

After the new official trailer released in late August, HBO also revealed the release date of the second season of His Dark Materials, TV series based on the novels of the homonymous saga by Philip Pullman. The new season will debut on November 16, and will follow the plot of the second book, The subtle knife (in Italian The thin blade).

In the second season of His Dark Materials we will review Dafne Keen as Lyra, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Ruth Wilson promising horrible things from her character, Marisa Coulter.

Between new entry of the new season there are Jade Anouka, who plays the witch queen Ruta Skadi, Simone Kirby, Dr. Mary Malone who heads the Dark Matter Research Team at the University of Oxford, e Terence Stamp in the role of Giacomo Paradisi, the owner of the thin-bladed knife.

Among the manufacturers of His Dark Materials there are Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf, along with the same Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Otto Bathhurst, Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich e Carolyn Blackwood di New Line Cinema, e a Ben Irving e Piers Wenger di BBC One, who are also executive producers.

On the page Facebook of the series was also released the official poster of the second season of His Dark Materials, which can also be seen at the bottom of the news.