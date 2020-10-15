His Dark Materials, let’s take a look at the characters with season 2 posters

Following the announcement of the release date of the second season, HBO continues to pique the curiosity of fans of His Dark Materials also publishing the official character posters on its social channels. The images of the protagonists have appeared on the Facebook page of the series, each of which accompanied by a short caption.

The post, which we can also see at the bottom of the news, shows the poster of Lyra (played by Dafne Keen) presenting him like this: “His journey has just begun”. Below we see that of Will (Amir Wilson), for whom, as the caption says, “It’s time to meet his fate“; the character of Marisa Coulter (Ruth Wilson), invece, “He will stop at nothing to get Lyra back”.

Among the other actors depicted are Ariyon Bakare (Lord Carlos), who “You know what it is stakes in both worlds “, e Andrew Scott, “A man with a mysterious past”.

The second season of His Dark Materials will follow the plot of the second book in the Philip Pullman saga, The thin blade. The new episodes will debut on HBO next November 16.

If you haven’t already, you can check out the official trailer for His Dark Materials 2. Ruth Wilson he anticipated that his character will do horrible things.