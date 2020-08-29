His Dark Materials 2, here is the new exciting official trailer of the BBC and HBO series

Share it:

After the one published on the occasion of Comic-Con, here it is now HBO to show a new and extremely exciting official trailer dedicated to the awaited second season of His Dark Materials, homonymous adaptation of the literary saga of Philip Pullman which sees the protagonist Dafne Keen in the role of Lyra Belacqua.

Find the video at the bottom of the news, on the official YouTube channel of the network. In the video you can see a brief overview of the new world Lyra is in, where she will meet Will, a young man boy on the run from his past. Together they will explore the city of Cittàgaze, while Mrs. Coulter is still on their trail.

As we know, the presence of new actors was previously revealed: in addition to the names who have already joined the cast of His Dark Materials 2, will also be present Phoebe Waller-Bridge, actress best known for her starring role in Fleabag. In the work inspired by the books of Philip Pullman instead he will be the voice of Sayan Kotor, a daemon of John Parry, character with the face of Andrew Scott.

Fans enthusiastically welcomed this choice. also due to the great harmony between the two, colleagues in the episodes of Fleabag. Although it is not yet official, according to various rumors the second season will make its debut in the course of next autumn. Recall that in Italy His Dark Materials will be part of Sky’s schedule, which has already broadcast the first part of Lyra’s journey.

The second season will air starting next November.