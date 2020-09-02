his contract with the federation has expired

Share it:

One of WWE’s highest paid and loved stars Brock Lesnar, he would have said goodbye for the moment to the federation led by Vince McMahon. The contract of the well-known wrestler would have expired and neither side would have yet agreed on a renewal.

Lesnar had completely disappeared from the ring after the defeat reported against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania 36 and it seems that he has also lost his longtime manager Paul Heyman who in the meantime has hired Roman Reigns who has become the new Universal Champion at the Payback of recent days.

According to reports from insiders on the facts, the contract that tied Brock Lesnar to WWE would have expired by now by several days and, the two parties who have not yet found an agreement to extend this agreement. Meanwhile The Beast would become a free agent to all effects.

PWInsider in fact revealed: “As the two sides worked towards a new deal, they stumbled upon a small blockade that forced them to take a little break from trading. This thing then leaves. Lesnar free in the market to be able to go wherever he wants, if he wishes, even accepting offers outside the WWE, which may be with the AEW or in other wrestling promotions, the UFC, or any other combat sport. “

