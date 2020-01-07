his cast in the Golden Globes

Share it:

If anyone wondered where the cast of 'Euphoria' Lately, we have the answer, at least in part. Several cast members of the hit HBO series attended the Golden Globes this weekend, where we could see them having a great time at one of the parties after the gala, where they delighted us with their best poses, looks and a video on Instagram that we have already put in a loop.

Getty Images

Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira they attended the party that HBO gave after Golden Globes, and although we miss Zendaya and Alexa Demie, we must recognize that outfits of the actresses sneaked into our favorite top of the night as soon as we saw them. Next to them we could see Angus Cloud (aka Fez) at the same party, dressed in a look much more casual.

Getty Images

Although the makeup chosen by the stars of 'Euphoria' for the occasion was a little more subtle than the one they wear in the series, these did not stop having fun with the following Instagram video, in which Sydney Sweeney made it clear that already we can go preparing for the second season of 'Euphoria'.

At the moment nothing is known about it, not knowing when it will be filmed, when it will be released and what it is about. Please, HBO, get us out of doubt as soon as possible, we need a new dose of Jules and Rue soon. Thanks in advance.