Hirohiko Araki reveals the inspiration for Morioh and other curiosities about Diamond is Unbreakable

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As is evident from the large number of cosplay dedicated to JoJo: Diamond is Unbreakable, the fourth part of the anime inspired by the work of Hirohiko Araki is among the most loved by fans. The author therefore decided to reveal some background on the series.

The interview, granted to Vizmedia and which you can see in full at the bottom of the news, begins by talking about the town in which the adventures of Josuke Higashikata and his friends: Morioh. The mangaka said he was inspired by a neighborhood in Sendai City, in the Miyagi prefecture, where he spent his childhood. In particular, the inhabitants and his neighbors were the main sources of inspiration for the series.

We also discover that Josuke is his favorite character, precisely because of his being an "ordinary boy", unlike the other protagonists of JoJo that the author associates with heroes of ancient Greece.

The answer to the question on the Stand that he prefers instead surprised everyone: in the face of powers such as that of Crazy Diamond, The Hand or Echoes Araki has revealed that he prefers Harvest, Stand of Shigeki, because "His weaknesses and being so tacky make him adorable".

Speaking of Josuke's power, let's close the news by pointing out this cosplay of the Stand of the protagonist of JoJo: Diamond is Unbreakable.