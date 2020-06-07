Entertainment

Hirohiko Araki: best wishes to the creator of Jojo, the mangaka turns 60

June 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
If you are particularly attached to the vast industry of anime and manga, you will certainly know – even in name only – the great epic of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, a franchise that saw the light in the now very distant 1987 but still in full swing today, all under the watchful eye of Hirohiko Araki.

The mangaka in fact took some time before being able to really conquer the public, but a lot of effort and effort were finally rewarded with an endless fanbase, millions and millions of readers and spectators who approached the brand and finally remained enchanted, first thanks to paper production and then through animated adaptation.

Well, fans flocked to the web today for celebrate the 60th birthday of our beloved Akari today, with thousands and thousands of messages arrived on every social network and designed to pay homage to the work of man, who is today one of the best known and appreciated mangakas in the sector. In short, despite the age reached, Hirohiko Araki seems to be still in great shape and eager to carry on his creature with great passion, which continues to hold in breath a huge audience of affectionate users of all ages.

READ:  The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance release on Netflix

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our special dedicated to the best stands of Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo. In addition, in recent weeks a fan has conquered the web by imagining Sailor Moon's Usagi in the style of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

