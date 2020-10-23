Hiro Mashima will be the guest of Star Comics: the author of Fairy Tail and EDENS ZERO for Lucca2020

Hiro Mashima is one of the most popular authors of the new millennium. The mangaka has put himself to the test several times, first with Rave, followed by Fairy Tail, his longest-running and most famous work so far. Currently he is always struggling on Weekly Shonen Magazine with a new battle manga, EDENS ZERO. The latter is also preparing to transform itself into souls.

By virtue of all these popular works done, Hiro Mashima is highly appreciated by a good slice of the public. And that’s why Edizioni Star Comics has decided to bring him as a guest at Lucca Comics and Games 2020. As you know, this year’s edition will be very different from the usual but still there will be guests connected thanks to the internet.

The author of Rave, Fairy Tail and EDENS ZERO will take us behind the scenes of his latest manga. But we will not focus only on Shiki and Rebecca’s space travel, as Mashima will also tell many curiosities about his previous manga, his work in general and his private life in a unique interview. The event will be held on October 31st on the Lucca Changes canal at 20:00.

Meanwhile, we point out the key visual of EDENS ZERO, while Star Comics confirmed the arrival of EDENS ZERO 7 in November with a special pack.